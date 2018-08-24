Move over food and wine, Ann Arbor bars to compete for best food and beer pairing

ANN ARBOR - Yes, food goes well with wine, but it can go very well with beer, too.

And who better to step up to the challenge than several of Ann Arbor's best gastropubs?

The Ann Arbor Art Center's Art & Brew fundraiser -- like a beer crawl with food -- is back this year and will take place on Thursday, Oct. 4.

How it works:

Attendees must be 21 years or older.

Tickets are $50 per person and come with 10 tasting tickets that can be used at any of the participating venues. Buy tickets here.

One ticket can be exchanged for a one-bite food and 3 oz. beer pairing.

Participating venues:

The Beer Grotto

Pretzel Bell

Conor O'Neill's

Arbor Brewing Company

Avalon Cafe and Kitchen

Blom Meadworks

The Circ Bar

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and more

Attendees will vote on the Best Brew, Best Bite and Best Pairing and will be announced at the end of the night.

"I’ve partnered with the Art Center in different ways over the last five years and am so excited for this year’s event!" returning sponsor Jamie Brooks of O & W Inc. said in statement. "Craft beer and food pairings are arguably the most versatile menus out today. With over 150 styles of craft beer in the market using an array of thousands of ingredients, you are bound to be surprised at the twists and turns a craft beer pairing menu will take you on. I am excited to bring fresh offerings from breweries near and far to be part of this amazing event."

So where does the art come in? Attendees will enjoy various art experiences throughout the evening, including a screen printing bicycle, a custom photo booth and more.

For more information about Art & Brew, visit www.annarborartcenter.org/artbrew2018.

About the Ann Arbor Art Center

For 109 years, the Ann Arbor Art Center has been sparking creativity in people of all ages and artistic abilities. Our mission is to be a contemporary forum for the visual arts through education, exploration, and exhibition, and to expand perspectives and ignite growth in students, artists, and the community. In this work, we aspire to be a gathering place that serves artists and the community in four distinct, yet related ways: Exhibition, Retail, Education, and Community Engagement.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.