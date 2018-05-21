'Mrs. Fifty Bakes a Pie' to have its world premiere June 1-24 at Theatre Nova in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Beginning June 1, theatre fans and those who love twisted, humorous storytelling alike will be able to see "Mrs. Fifty Bakes a Pie," a new play by Detroit playwright Linda Ramsay-Detherage, at Theatre Nova. The play will run until June 24, Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

The synopsis for "Mrs. Fifty Bakes a Pie" is as follows:

Stuck in an abusive marriage, a middle-aged 1960s housewife stumbles into a dominatrix’s session and discovers a source of personal power that surprises everyone around her. Bondage and baking mix in a hilariously twisted revenge fantasy as her alter-ego “Mrs. Fifty” doles out the punishment her husband deserves and helps her discover that a woman’s place isn’t just in the kitchen.

“Mrs. Fifty Bakes a Pie” features Sarah Burcon as Fiona, Jeannine Thompson as Marta and Patrick O'Lear as John/Mr. Milk. It is directed by Daniel C. Walker with a production team that includes Forrest Hejkal (scenic design), Carla Milarch (costume and sound design) and Michelle Resnick (stage manager).

Tickets are $20, and there is a $10 preview performance on Thursday, May 31. What people may not know about Theatre Nova is that it is committed to making theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them. Theatre performances should be enjoyed by all, and Theatre Nova is dedicated to making that possible for anyone who enjoys the art of seeing live performances in an intimate setting.

For tickets, visit TheatreNOVA.org, or call 734-635-8450 (Tuesdays through Fridays from noon until 3 p.m.). You may also purchase your tickets in person at the box office one hour before show time.

About Theatre Nova

Theatre Nova is Ann Arbor’s resident professional theatre company. Its mission is to raise awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and playwrights and provide resources for playwrights to develop their craft by importing, exporting, and developing new work.

About Linda Ramsay-Detherage

Ramsay-Detherage is a freelance writer, actor and playwright from Detroit. Since 2011, she has had three plays professionally produced in the Detroit area. Her first play, “The Sunday Punch” was nominated for the Best New Play in Michigan in 2011. Her second play, “Sugarhill,” was produced at the JET Theatre in West Bloomfield and was nominated for a Steinberg Award. The play won the Wilde Award for Best New Script in Michigan in 2015, as well as the Grand Prize at the Dayton Future Fest. Also in 2015, her play,“The Big Story of Lazarus Small,” premiered at the Planet Ant in Detroit. In 2016, her play, “Old Bones,” was a semi-finalist for the Eugene O’Neil Playwrights’ Conference. Ramsay-Detherage is a member of the Dramatist Guild and Actors’ Equity Association.

