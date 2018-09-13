My Morning Jacket's Carl Broemel to perform at The Ark on Oct. 1

ANN ARBOR - Recorded in Nashville, My Morning Jacket's Carl Broemel is celebrating the recent release of his third solo album, "Wished Out," with a massive tour that includes an evening at The Ark on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. Joining Broemel for the national tour is Steelism, a Nashville-based instrumental band that has been described as "A country twang, jazz, blues, R&B, surf guitar and Ennio Morricone-like movie soundtrack washed in a 21st century blend."

“I always look forward to coming back to Ann Arbor and visiting the Ark," Broemel said by email. "It is not often I get the chance play a place where the audience is listening so deeply to the music. I can always tell that the kind folks who volunteer their time to run the venue really care, and that truly sets the tone for everyone who sets foot in the holy ark."

To record "Wished Out" the way he wanted, Broemel tracked many of the instruments alone before reaching out to several friends -- including Robbie Crowell (Deer Tick), Russ Pollard (Everest, Sebadoh), and My Morning Jacket bandmates Tom Blankenship and Bo Koster -- for help. He worked in spurts, taking short breaks to drive his son to school and longer breaks to hit the road with My Morning Jacket, and pulled triple duty as "Wished Out's" producer, engineer and frontman along the way. The result is an album that takes an introspective approach.

"It takes a lot of time to know your mind," Broemel said. That Zen-like statement informs his intimate musings on life, reflecting on things as they are and making no judgment on how they should be.

Don't miss your chance to see Broemel, along with Steelism, in support of his new album, "Wished Out" on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $27 for reserved seats; $20 for general admission and may be purchased online here.

