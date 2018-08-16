Nashbash Music Festival is back at Ann Arbor Farmers Market

ANN ARBOR - The 12th annual Nashbash Music Festival kicks off at 5 p.m. at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

Inspired by Music City, USA, artists hailing from cities across the country both near and far, including Ann Arbor and Nashville, join together to put on a first-class show in an "intimate neighborhood atmosphere" that's free and open to the public.

Whit Hill, one of the event's founders and longtime member of the local arts community who is now based in Nashville, will be performing with her band Whit Hill and the Postcards.

Lineup

Aside from award-winning live music, popular food trucks will be on site and visitors can expect to enjoy beer from Wolverine Brewing Co.

Aut Bar will be hosting a free afterBASH party in the Braun Court courtyard from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Performances include country-Americana artist Ed Dupas from Ann Arbor as well as other local and Nashbash favorites.

So get on down to Ann Arbor Farmers Market and enjoy a toe-tappin' night of music!

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction. Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.