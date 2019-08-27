New U-M speaker series to feature Hillary Clinton, Samantha Power in Ann Arbor

Hillary Clinton speaks onstage at LA Promise Fund's 'Girls Build Leadership Summit' at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

ANN ARBOR - A star-studded speaker series is coming to the University of Michigan this fall.

Presented by the new Weiser Diplomacy Center housed at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, the series will feature former U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice, former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power and others.

The center will be a new hub for diplomacy at the university, and was made possible with a $10 million gift last year from U-M alumni Ron and Eileen Weiser.

"Our fall speakers include a pantheon of foreign policy experts who have held leading roles over the past several U.S. administrations and in key international organizations," John Ciorciari, director of Weiser Diplomacy Center, said in a statement. "Their engagement reflects the importance of the new Weiser Diplomacy Center and U-M's growing role as a hub for dialogue on world affairs."

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The first talk will take place on Sept. 6 at Rackham Amphitheatre at 1:30 p.m. U-M alum Stephen Beigun will be presenting "International Diplomacy Challenges: North Korea," which will be moderated by Liz Schrayer. The event is free and open to the public.

"The Ford School is at the forefront of many of the challenging issues facing our world today, and the Weiser Diplomacy Center will further our ability to tackle such issues," Michael Barr, the Joan and Sanford Weill Dean of Public Policy, said in a statement. "Bringing Stephen Biegun to speak to students about North Korea negotiations is a perfect example of this."

Here is the schedule of fall lectures:

Sept. 6: Stephen Biegun, U.S. special representative for North Korea

Sept. 13: Stephen Hadley, former national security adviser, and Daniel Fried, former assistant secretary of state

Sept. 25: Former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power

Oct. 4: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice

Oct. 10: Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton

Nov. 21: Ambassadors Gerald Feierstein, John Limbert, Ronald Neumann and Deborah McCarthy

Although lectures are free, tickets are required to enter. UM ID holders will be able to reserve tickets starting at 9 a.m on Sept. 18 at the Michigan Union ticket office inside the Michigan League. Tickets for the general public will become available at 9 a.m. on Sept. 26.

To learn more about the Weiser Diplomacy Center, visit diplomacy.umich.edu.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.