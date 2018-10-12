Northwood International Auto Show returns to Midland this weekend

MIDLAND, Mich. - One of the Great Lakes Bay Region’s largest events returns to Midland this weekend. The Northwood University International Auto Show will take place from this Friday through Sunday on the campus of Northwood University. The largest outdoor, new car auto show in North America, NUIAS, hopes to attract upwards of 50,000 visitors. The show is 100 percent student-run and has been in the making for nearly a year.

With more than 600 vehicles from a variety of brands, the auto show can provide an engaging experience for anyone.

“Every division has seen expansion this year, so there is a lot of new things to see throughout the show,” said Northwood senior and the show’s General Chair, Ali Nasrallah.

New brands include: Tesla, Alfa Romeo, Lotus & Morgan and Infiniti along with many others. Fan-favorites will be returning to the show with some of the best vehicles the industry has to offer. A pre-production Acura NSX, a pre-release Jaguar I-Pace, and a Detroit-Built Porsche 917 are just some of the incredible vehicles that will be on display to the public.

Outside of the cars, NUIAS has been changing in other ways as well. Software, provided by MaxDigital, will allow students to be more interactive than ever before. The Classic Car Show, sponsored by Garber Chevrolet, will be returning to the Hach/Bennet parking lot this year on Saturday, October 13. On Sunday, kid’s day will add a new activity for the young car enthusiast. A limited number of “passports” will be available to children and this will lead them throughout the show. If children complete all the stops along the route, they earn a prize at the end.

“We know that this is a family event, and want everyone to be included in the festivities, the activities planned throughout the weekend, as well as kid’s day should make it a great time for everyone,” said Nasrallah.

Whether you are coming to see the Ferrari’s, Fire Trucks, or a classic firebird, the Northwood University International Auto Show has something for everyone. Parking and admission are completely free. The show hours are as follows:

Friday: 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Saturday: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am – 5:00pm

For more information, visit www.northwood.edu/autoshow or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nuautoshow/.

