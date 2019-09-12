Out of the Darkness walk in Ann Arbor to raise funds, awareness for suicide prevention

ANN ARBOR - September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and here in Ann Arbor, people will be walking to raise money for the cause.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the country will take part in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Out of the Darkness walks to raise funds to create educational programs, invest in new research, support survivors of suicide loss, and advocate for public policy changes.

AFSP aims to decrease the suicide rate each year by 20% by 2025.

Credit: Benji Bear Photography

On Sept. 21, join the Ann Arbor walk to help fight the 10th leading cause of death in Michigan and 2nd leading cause of death for ages 15-34.

Event details

When: Sept. 21

Where: West Park, Ann Arbor

Check in/registration: 10 a.m.

Walk begins: Noon

Walk ends at 1:30 p.m.

Register here for free.

The walk will begin at West Park and will loop around the downtown area for 1.4 miles before finishing at the west end of the park on North 7th Street.

Leashed, friendly dogs are welcome at the walk.

See the park map and other information on the event's website.

Credit: Benji Bear Photography

Can't make it? You can make a donation here.

If you or a loved one are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 741741.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.