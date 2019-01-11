Ozone House to raise awareness, funds for LGBTQ+ youth services at annual fundraiser

ANN ARBOR - Ozone House's sixth annual fundraiser, Home Sweet Home, is returning to downtown Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

The local nonprofit provides services to homeless youth or youth who are experiencing housing instability throughout Washtenaw County.

Event details

Each year at the event, Ozone House aims to raise awareness and funding for those youth most at risk for bullying, rejection, homelessness or lack of a safe community -- those who identify as LGBTQ+.

"All net proceeds from the evening will benefit Ozone House’s Kicked Out Fund for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth services." - Ozone House

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Zingerman's Greyline in downtown Ann Arbor. Guests will enjoy delicious appetizer and wine pairings. Entertainment will be provided by the Community High School Jazz band.

General admission tickets are $75. For $150, you can purchase an "Inclusion Supporter" ticket, which covers "one free admission to a member of the LGBTQ+ community or ally who otherwise would be unable to attend."

Discounted $25 admissions are available for social workers, teachers, community partners, volunteers and others. If you qualify for a special priced admission, please contact ukeynan@ozonehouse.org or 734-662-2265 x27.

Background

According to Ozone House, one in four young people who reach out via 24-hour call, text or chat line identifies as LGBTQ+. Approximately half of all LGBTQ+ youth will experience a certain degree of family rejection. Of those, more than 80% are kicked out by their parents or guardians.

The remainder often run away due to neglect, abuse or a combination of these along with rejection. This puts them at a significantly higher risk for depression, homelessness, substance abuse and suicide.



It was found that rejected LGBTQ+ youth are 8.5 times more likely to commit suicide than those who are accepted by their families.

Ozone House works to give abandoned, abused, neglected or rejected youth a voice, and works closely with youth and family members to foster acceptance and reunification.



