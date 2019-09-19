Parking spot takeover PARK(ing) Day returns to Ann Arbor Friday

The PARK(ing) Day space on Main Street on Sept. 15, 2017 (Courtesy: Ann Arbor DDA)

ANN ARBOR - PARK(ing) Day returns to the downtown area on Friday with several businesses taking part in the international initiative to transform metered parking spots into tiny public spaces.

The project began as an open source movement by the REBAR Group in 2005. It quickly gained steam and cities around the world now take part on the third Friday in September.

Here are some examples of PARK(ing) Day installations around the world:

Here in Ann Arbor, installations, also known as "parklets," will be popping up downtown and will be within walking distance of each other.

The Ann Arbor Art Center will also be hosting a family-friendly interactive art activity to kick off the event, which runs all day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will have a late-night edition as well from 6 to 11 p.m.

Participants include:

Ann Arbor Art Center

Alley Bar

AIA Huron Valley

Bicycle Alliance of Washtenaw

Building Matters Ann Arbor

Bløm Meadworks

IVEY

Censys

Common Cycle

Engage

Katie Alexis Photography / Niki Artinian Photography

Synecdoche Design

Here's this year's map:

Visitors are encouraged to use the hashtag #A2parkingday2019 when posting on social media.

Happy PARK(ing) Day!

