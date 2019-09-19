Parking spot takeover PARK(ing) Day returns to Ann Arbor Friday

ANN ARBOR - PARK(ing) Day returns to the downtown area on Friday with several businesses taking part in the international initiative to transform metered parking spots into tiny public spaces.
The project began as an open source movement by the REBAR Group in 2005. It quickly gained steam and cities around the world now take part on the third Friday in September.
Here are some examples of PARK(ing) Day installations around the world:
Let's get you aquainted with (PARK)ing Day – an annual, global event focused on creating awareness of the need for more urban open spaces. 🌲For six hours on Friday, Sept. 20 city-owned meter spots around downtown Cola will be transformed into park-like areas for the public to enjoy. (So yes, that is a pool + pool float chilling in a parking spot on Lincoln St. 💦) Interested in joining the fun? Head to our website for details. // 📷: @onecolumbia
Interested in a pop up flower arranging event? PARK(ing) Day will transform the streets of Cork city this coming Friday 20th September. This is an annual worldwide event where artists, designers and citizens transform paid parking spots into temporary public parks - sounds great! This year is extra special with the addition of The People's Parklet and as part of Culture night, Cork Flower Studio will be running a flower arranging event at The People's Parklet. Come along at 4pm to see a flower arranging demo by the wonderful ladies in Cork Flower Studio. #corkcityshopping is an initiative by @cba_cork and @cork_citycentre to promote retail in Cork City. #parkingday #corkcity #globalevent #artistic #expression #green #flowers #publicspace #parksandrecreation #transportandmobilityforum #purecork
PARK(ing) DAY – Am morgigen Freitag, den 20. September, werden in vielen Städten weltweit PKW-Stellplätze für einige Zeit zu grünen PARKs. Das Motto: „Mehr Platz für Verkehrswende und Klimaschutz" 🌍♻️🚋🌳 Der @oekoloewe organisiert mit zahlreichen Initiativen diesen Tag in Leipzig. Macht also gerne mit! Eine Übersicht der PARKs in Leipzig & weitere Informationen findet ihr auf www.oekoloewe.de/parking-day-leipzig.html 📸 @oekoloewe . . . #leipzig #kippe #magazin #straßenmagazin #zeitung #sozial #miteinander #füreinander #potd #september #globalclimatestrike #parkingday #oekoloewe #climate #noplanetb #organisation #initiativeergreifen #mitmachen
Here in Ann Arbor, installations, also known as "parklets," will be popping up downtown and will be within walking distance of each other.
The Ann Arbor Art Center will also be hosting a family-friendly interactive art activity to kick off the event, which runs all day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will have a late-night edition as well from 6 to 11 p.m.
Participants include:
- Ann Arbor Art Center
- Alley Bar
- AIA Huron Valley
- Bicycle Alliance of Washtenaw
- Building Matters Ann Arbor
- Bløm Meadworks
- IVEY
- Censys
- Common Cycle
- Engage
- Katie Alexis Photography / Niki Artinian Photography
- Synecdoche Design
Here's this year's map:
Visitors are encouraged to use the hashtag #A2parkingday2019 when posting on social media.
Happy PARK(ing) Day!
