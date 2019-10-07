Party for good cause set for Nov. 2 in Ann Arbor at LIVE Nightclub

ANN ARBOR - Local nonprofit Cause for a Party will be throwing its second annual fall charity event at LIVE Nightclub on Nov. 2 from 7 to 11 p.m. This year, the theme is Studio 54.
The event will benefit North Star Reach, a camp for children with serious health conditions and their families. Proceeds will go toward the installation of a new recording studio at the camp.
Studio 54 at LIVE will be a throwback to the famed NYC nightclub of the '70s. Guests are encouraged to dress up in disco-themed costumes, and can expect:
- Surprise performances
- Celebrity look-a-likes
- Living décor
- Disco beats
- Dancing
The private ticketed event offers both standard and VIP tickets. The VIP experience includes red carpet entry and private access to the Glitter Room, where attendees will enjoy a private bar, custom glitter application and mingle with Rocketman.
✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
Prices:
- Standard ticket: $65
- VIP ticket: $85
Previous events hosted by C4P include an '80s Prom, which raised $6,000 for Food Gatherers and Rosé the Day Away raised $4,000 for the Charles Woodson Clinical Research Fund at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.
A4 readers can receive a $10 discount with the code A4PROMO.
To buy tickets, click here.
For more information about North Star Reach, visit its website.
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.