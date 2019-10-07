Events

Party for good cause set for Nov. 2 in Ann Arbor at LIVE Nightclub

Cause for a Party throws regular charity benefits

By Meredith Bruckner - Community News Producer

ANN ARBOR - Local nonprofit Cause for a Party will be throwing its second annual fall charity event at LIVE Nightclub on Nov. 2 from 7 to 11 p.m. This year, the theme is Studio 54.

The event will benefit North Star Reach, a camp for children with serious health conditions and their families. Proceeds will go toward the installation of a new recording studio at the camp.

Studio 54 at LIVE will be a throwback to the famed NYC nightclub of the '70s. Guests are encouraged to dress up in disco-themed costumes, and can expect:

  • Surprise performances
  • Celebrity look-a-likes
  • Living décor
  • Disco beats
  • Dancing

The private ticketed event offers both standard and VIP tickets. The VIP experience includes red carpet entry and private access to the Glitter Room, where attendees will enjoy a private bar, custom glitter application and mingle with Rocketman.

Prices:

  • Standard ticket: $65
  • VIP ticket: $85

Previous events hosted by C4P include an '80s Prom, which raised $6,000 for Food Gatherers and Rosé the Day Away raised $4,000 for the Charles Woodson Clinical Research Fund at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

A4 readers can receive a $10 discount with the code A4PROMO.
To buy tickets, click here.

For more information about North Star Reach, visit its website.

