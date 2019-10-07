Party for good cause set for Nov. 2 in Ann Arbor at LIVE Nightclub

ANN ARBOR - Local nonprofit Cause for a Party will be throwing its second annual fall charity event at LIVE Nightclub on Nov. 2 from 7 to 11 p.m. This year, the theme is Studio 54.

The event will benefit North Star Reach, a camp for children with serious health conditions and their families. Proceeds will go toward the installation of a new recording studio at the camp.

Studio 54 at LIVE will be a throwback to the famed NYC nightclub of the '70s. Guests are encouraged to dress up in disco-themed costumes, and can expect:

Surprise performances

Celebrity look-a-likes

Living décor

Disco beats

Dancing

The private ticketed event offers both standard and VIP tickets. The VIP experience includes red carpet entry and private access to the Glitter Room, where attendees will enjoy a private bar, custom glitter application and mingle with Rocketman.

Prices:

Standard ticket: $65

VIP ticket: $85

Previous events hosted by C4P include an '80s Prom, which raised $6,000 for Food Gatherers and Rosé the Day Away raised $4,000 for the Charles Woodson Clinical Research Fund at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

A4 readers can receive a $10 discount with the code A4PROMO.

To buy tickets, click here.

For more information about North Star Reach, visit its website.

