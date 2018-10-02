PBS host Rick Steves to discuss marijuana legalization at Rackham Amphitheatre Wednesday

ANN ARBOR - You may know Rick Steves as host of the popular PBS series "Rick Steves' Europe," but the veteran television host is also known for something else: an advocate for marijuana legalization. Steves will visit Rackham Amphitheatre Wednesday at 8 p.m. to discuss the benefits of legal weed and the specifics about Proposal 1 for voters looking to change the law this November. The event at Rackham is free and open to the public. Those looking to attend may register online here.

