Performance series at UMMA celebrating black classical musicians coming Jan. 26

ANN ARBOR - As part of the University of Michigan's 2018 Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium, "Out of the Silence" celebrates the lives of African-American musicians at the turn of the 20th century.

SMTD@UMMA Performance Series: "Out of Silence"

When: Jan. 26, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: UMMA Museum Apse

The performance is presented as part of the SMTD@UMMA Performance Series, which annually puts on 6-8 one-of-a-kind performances that connect with the collections, spaces and exhibitions of UMMA and showcases the talent of faculty, students and staff at the School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

Blending live performances and spoken narrative, the evening will explore the spirit and history of seldom-heard African-American classical music by composers Florence Price, Harry T. Burleigh, William Grant Still, Harry Freeman, Margaret Bonds and others.



Special guests will include the 2017 Kresge Eminent Artist, harpist Patricia Terry-Ross, professor emeritus and renowned bass Willis Patterson, and Elizabeth James, program manager and outreach coordinator in the University of Michigan's Department of Afroamerican and African Studies.

The performance is a collaboration with the U-M Museuum of Art, U-M's Gershwin Initiative, the U-M School of Music, Theatre & Dance, and the concert production of "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess" by the University Musical Society.

"Out of Silence" is co-curated by U-M graduate students Austin Stewart and Leah Claiborne.

