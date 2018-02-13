Peter Rabbit ventures out in 'The Tale of the Mischievous Bunny,' March 21-24 at Wild Swan Theater

ANN ARBOR - Peter Rabbit. Farmer McGregor. One. Big. Adventure. Dedicated to producing professional children’s theater of the best quality, Wild Swan Theater presents "The Tale of the Mischievous Bunny" March 21-24 as part of its 38th season.

This classic tale, which begins when Peter Rabbit loses his little blue coat to Farmer McGregor’s scarecrow, is brought to life by Wild Swan's wonderful group of actors and designers, who lovingly put so much care into every production Wild Swan puts on. As if the performances of this play were not enough already, special enrichment activities will be provided by Growing Hope after the March 24, 11 a.m. show.

Actors portraying your favorite characters in "The Tale of the Mischievous Bunny" include Sandy Ryder as Farmer McGregor and Mrs. Rabbit, Jeremy Salvatori as Peter and Michelle Trame Lanzi as Benjamin Bunny and Squirrel Nutkin. Rounding out the performance with a unique score is David Mosher, who performs all of the music on the fiddle, and the American Sign Language interpretation is provided by Erin Parrish of Synergy on Stage.

Performances

Wednesday, March 21, 10 a.m.

Thursday, March 22, 10 a.m.

Friday, March 23, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 24, 11 a.m.

Tickets

$12 for adults, $10 for youth and seniors

Discounts available for groups of 10 or more; $3 lap passes available for patrons under 2 years of age

Purchase and Information: 734-995-0530 or wildswantheater.org



Accessibility reservations: 734-995-0530

Wheelchair seating

American Sign Language interpreting

Audio-description and backstage touch tours



All performances are at Towsley Auditorium in the Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College and include American Sign Language interpreting for Deaf audience members, backstage touch tours and audio-description for blind audience members. Touch-tour and audio description services are free but must be reserved in advance by calling 734-995-0530.

