Pictures: See dogs be dogs at Ann Arbor's annual Dog Swim

Dogs enjoy a dip at the annual Dog Swim at Buhr Park Pool on Sept. 5, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Dogs big and small enjoyed Ann Arbor's annual Dog Swim at Buhr Park Pool on Wednesday and Thursday.

Each year after the pool closes for the summer to humans following Labor Day, the pool opens to canine friends to splash around with their owners and other dogs.

Larger Labradors and golden retrievers were seen taking dives in the deep end while dogs of all sizes were seen chasing each other and playing with toys in the park's tot pool.

Each dog costs $6 for residents for a half-hour swim and $7.50 for nonresidents. The second dog is 50% off.

See the shenanigans in the pictures below.

