Pioneer High School FutureStars competition channels 'American Idol' in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Get ready to see some serious talent at the 17th annual FutureStars competition at Pioneer High School's Schreiber Auditorium this month.

Presented by the Pioneer Theatre Guild, the citywide talent search features singing, dancing and rap acts by students from Ann Arbor Public Schools.

In true "American Idol" style, four preliminary shows featuring different musical themes will lead up to the finale, with the top three acts from each night advancing.

A panel of celebrity judges will critique the performers, but the audience decides who goes forward.

Last year, musician Laith Al-Saadi and radio host Matthew Altruda served as judges for the competition.

The final show will feature performances by special guests and participating underclassmen, aka "RisingStars."

Preliminary shows are $10 per person, and the finale competition is $10 for students, seniors and PHS staff and $15 for adults.

Here's the official schedule for FutureStars 2019:

PRELIMINARY SHOWS

Friday, Jan. 18

7 p.m. BeatleMania: Songs made popular by the beloved group, the Beatles (reserved seating).

9:30 p.m.* #RESPECT Strong Women/Powerful Voices: Songs made popular by female artists (general admission).

Saturday, Jan. 19

7 p.m. Totally ‘80s: Music from the glorious ‘80s (reserved seating).

9:30 p.m.* myTunes: Top hits from the past year (general admission).

*The 9:30 p.m. shows are intended for high school students only. Parents of performing students are welcome to attend, but we request that they allow the students to sit nearest to the stage.

FINAL COMPETITION

Saturday, Jan. 26

7:30 p.m., reserved seating

Student performers are coached by Musical Theatre majors from the University of Michigan.

