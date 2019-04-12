Pioneer Theatre Guild brings ‘FAME The Musical' to Ann Arbor starting April 27

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Starting April 27, watch 58 high school students from Ann Arbor Public Schools, bring “FAME The Musical” to life in Pioneer High School’s Schreiber Auditorium.

Based on the 1980s film, “FAME The Musical” follows a group of students at the prestigious New York High School of the Performing Arts as they evolve during their time at the school and through their exploration of theater, dance and music.

The FAME paint crew working on a piece for the performance. Credit | Pioneer Theatre Guild

According to the press release, “This energetic musical features the Academy Award-winning title song, 'FAME,' along with many other catchy pop numbers.“

A collaborative production by the Pioneer Theatre Guild, the cast is made up of 58 students from Pioneer High School, Community High School, Skyline High School and the Early College Alliance at Eastern Michigan University. Students also make up the 60-person crew in charge of costumes, makeup, lighting, set designs and more.

Senior Ashanti Kenyatta Campbell rehearses a scene with Senior Isa Grofsorean. Credit | Pioneer Theatre Guild.

Originally written by Jose Fernandez, the PTG performance is directed by Maya Alwan, a junior musical theatre major at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance.

There will be five performances of “FAME The Musical"

Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28, 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5, 2 p.m.

Tickets can be bought here. Adults tickets are $15 while students and seniors have access to discounted $10 tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door starting an hour before each show.

Pioneer High School is located at 601 W. Stadium Blvd.

Senior Ella Manning (center) rehearses the choreography for a scene set during dance class. Credit | Pioneer Theatre Guild

More about Pioneer Theatre Guild

PTG is an extracurricular organization sponsored by AAPS staff members Jayme Kelmigian, Alex Leydenfrost and Mysti Plummer. PTG produces two musicals, one play, FutureStars (a districtwide talent competition) and Stud Pros (plays written and directed by students) each year. In addition, PTG offers a Comedy Troupe, educational workshops, speakers and performances to its members.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.