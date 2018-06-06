Pittsfield Township's Farmers Market to open on Thursday

ANN ARBOR - On Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., you will have the opportunity to attend the Pittsfield Township Farmers Market opening day at Lillie Park, located off Platt Road. As an added bonus, bamboo spoons will be given to the first 100 guests to celebrate Pittsfield Township's sixth farmers market season. Sounds fun, right? Here's what else you need to know:
Market Day Activities
- Live and local music from Mia Green, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunflower planting for kids to take home
- Plein air painting of blue Cochin chickens with Salt Valley Arts, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Market guests are encouraged to give it a try, as the farmers market has all levels covered, including finger painting)
- Cooking demonstration and tasting with Chef Ji Hye Kim (Miss Kim), 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in partnership with Taste The Local Difference and Edible WOW Magazine
Vendors for Opening Day
- Betty's Best Soap (grass fed, USDA packaged goat meat, goat milk soap)
- Dave's Honey NEW (honey, pollen, bees wax)
- Earthen Jar (vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free Indian hot prepared foods and Simple Pleasures Baked Goods)
- Ed's Bread (artisan breads, muffins, cookies, brownies, granola)
- JCL Paradise Ranch LLC (eggs, maple syrup)
- Kapnick Orchards (asparagus, rhubarb, baked goods, nut butters, baked goods)
- MI Compadre taco truck (tacos, burritos, tortas, quesadillas)
- Nemeth Greenhouse and Farm (seasonal produce, potted plants, plants)
- Pick Michigan Farm (seasonal produce, duck & chicken eggs, flour & corn tortillas)
- Prochaska Farms (seasonal produce, veggie plants, potted flowers)
- Stella Matutina Farm (veggie starts, seasonal produce, eggs)
- The Pasta Shop Plymouth (filled frozen pasta, herb pasta, marinara sauce)
- Unicorn Funk, Aromatherapy Candles and More - NEW (soy aroma therapy candles, melts)
