Play with slime, observe live animals at Kerrytown BookFest's kids area Sunday

ANN ARBOR - The Kerrytown BookFest is just days away, and for families attending with little ones, the Children's Activity Tent is sure to be a hit.

Sponsored by Unity in Learning, a new collaboration between the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, Leslie Science and Nature Center and Yankee Air Museum, there will be lots of educational activities in which to participate and observe.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., children and their parents or caregivers can enjoy the following:

Examine the properties of matter with the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum while exploring what makes solids, liquids, and gasses so different (hint: slime will be readily available).

Celebrate the diversity of wildlife with LSNC! Discover all of the interesting ways animals survive in the wild by observing them up close.

Come investigate the forces of flight with the Yankee Air Museum, including building your own helicopter.

For older children, teens and young adults, there will be a designated tent with a full day of programming, including:

10:30 a.m. - "Mother Goose"

11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. - "Creating a Picture Book - Roles of the Author & Illustrator" featuring Deb Diesen, Kelly DiPucchio, Leslie Helakoski, Amy Young and moderated by Shutta Crum.

12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. - "Power of the Middle Grade Novel" featuring Ruth Behar, Jack Cheng, Jean Alicia Elster and moderated by Shutta Crum.

1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. "Science in a Graphic Novel Way!" (Ages 9 and up) featuring Anne Drozd, Jerzy Drozd, Nick Yribar and moderated by Jim Ottaviani.

2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. - "Exploring the YA Novel" featuring Joelle Charbonneau, Cinda Williams Chima, Caleb Roehrig and moderated by Frank Morelli.

3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.- "NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) For Teens" featuring published NaNoWriMo author Cheryl Honigford and moderated by Jeff Kass.

Happy BookFest!

