Professors at Concordia University Ann Arbor to lead 'Man Up' series

ANN ARBOR - On April 18, Concordia University Ann Arbor professors at the Haab School of Business will lead a session that will focus on the issue of how young boys in America are being raised.

Titled "The Man Up Problem: A Harmful Approach to Raising Young Men," it will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Concordia University Ann Arbor’s North Building at 3475 Plymouth Road.



The April 18 event is an encore session following the stunning success of the first "Man Up" session held on Feb. 22 this year. Spots are already filling up quickly for the upcoming seminar.

Professors Dan Chlebos and Frank Rubino have both led long careers in law enforcement and observed a trend: Men tend to trade respect, humility and empathy for aggression, machismo and bravado.

"What we’re looking at is the connection to the way that our young boys are encultured into violent behavior -- where that stems from, where it comes from and ultimately, how to change the narrative," said Rubino in a press release. "It strikes at the heart of most psychological trauma that people feel, and it strikes at the heart of what we see as police officers on a social level."

Rubino is a licensed clinical psychologist and former police officer who currently serves as an adjunct faculty member at CUAA.

He teamed up with Concordia's justice and public policy department head and retired Police Chief Dan Chlebos to get to the root of the issue. Together, they will host a series of seminars aimed at starting dialogue that they hope will bring societal change.

At the beginning of the event, participants will watch the award-winning documentary "The Mask You Live In" by The Representation Project. The documentary takes a close look at boys in America and explores the way in which society is failing them.

Following the film, a panel featuring experts in key areas will offer insights on the issues laid out in the film and take questions from the audience.

"I don’t think one age group can drive the change by themselves," Chlebos said in a press release. "If you look at the breadth of what is happening in schools and our culture, you’ll see that these sessions are so needed, and we need people of all ages and from all walks of life at the table."

Future session details:



"The Silent Partner: Identifying and Coping with Post Traumatic Stress"

June 13, from 9 a.m. to noon



"Signs of the Times: Recognizing Indicators of Violence in School”

Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon



The cost for each session is $20 per participant.

Light refreshments will be served.

Register for the April 18 event here.



Learn more about Concordia University Ann Arbor's justice and public policy program.

