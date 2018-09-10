Rasa Festival 2018 presents 'Voices of South Asia: Readings and Reflections' at Literati Sept. 21

ANN ARBOR - The Rasa Festival is an annual innovative India-themed multi-arts festival that runs through Oct. 7. Produced by Akshara, a multi-cultural and multi-arts organization in Ann Arbor, the Rasa Festival has many events throughout the month, including a special night of poetry at Literati Bookstore on Sept. 21.

Titled "Voices of South Asia: Readings and Reflections," the evening will feature Michigan poets Samiah Haque, Ashwini Bhasi, Zilka Joseph and Inam Kang, who will read their poetry, creating a powerful narrative focused on the essence of South Asian experiences.

The festival itself is designed to promote a deeper awareness and appreciation for the effulgent richness and abundance of cultural heritage that stems from India. It is multi-arts and multi-disciplinary, presenting traditional as well as cutting edge work in performing, visual, literary and media/films and culinary arts, in partnership with prominent Ann Arbor arts organizations.

Literati is one of many arts organizations proud to partner with Akshara, and this poetry event highlights an important aspect of the Rasa Festival: the power of the written word.

For the full list of Rasa Festival events, click here. To RSVP for the "Voices of South Asia" event, click here.

In Indian aesthetics, a rasa (Sanskrit: रस lit. ‘juice’ or ‘essence’) denotes an essential mental state and is the dominant emotional theme of a work of art, or the primary aesthetic feeling that is evoked in the person that views, reads or hears such a work.

