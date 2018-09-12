Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Together Live to come to Ann Arbor on women's storytelling tour

ANN ARBOR - Reese Witherspoon's media brand Hello Sunshine is partnering with Together Live on a live women's storytelling tour to cities across North America.

Stops include Ann Arbor; Austin; Boston; Chicago; Cincinnati; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Minneapolis; Philadelphia; Toronto and Washington, D.C.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Sept. 28.

The Ann Arbor event will take place on the evening of Nov. 11 at the Michigan Theater.

Those interested in purchasing presale tickets can register until Sept. 16 here.

Hear personal stories from authors, celebrities, comedians, musicians, thought leaders and ordinary people.

Confirmed speakers for the two-hour event include:

Glennon Doyle (Author, activist)

Abby Wambach (Olympic soccer player)

MILCK (Singer/songwriter, artist)

Priya Parker (Founder of Thrive Labs)

Cameron Esposito (Standup comic, writer)

Although Witherspoon is a confirmed participant for the 10-city tour, it is unclear whether she will be coming to Ann Arbor.

"Hello Sunshine x Together Live forms the perfect partnership for our touring pilgrimage," founder of Together Live and WME's head of Worldwide Literary, Lectures, and Conference Divisions, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, told Variety. "We are traveling to local communities to share intersectional, intergenerational, open hearted stories, songs, and laughter (often through tears) to remind us that we are in this together. Especially during these divided times, authentic storytelling is our magic cure for finding connection and meaning."

