Registration open for Concordia University Ann Arbor teacher workshops

ANN ARBOR - Concordia University Ann Arbor's Summer Institute Workshops aim to reach out to local educators across a variety of topics.

Now in its fourth year, the School of Education will be holding workshops on campus from July 30 through Aug. 10. The Michigan Department of Education has approved all of the workshops.

One and two-day workshops will be available, and teachers can earn up to six state continuing education clock hours (SCECHs) per day.

Among the featured topics during this year's event are trauma in the classroom, reaching and teaching your toughest student and restorative practices.

"Through the Summer Institute Workshops, CUAA’s Graduate School of Education is able to reach out to the community and serve the specific needs and interests of the area districts," Marilyn Meell, director of graduate education program, said in a press release.



(Courtesy: Concordia University Ann Arbor)

Workshop topics include "Supporting English Learners in Secondary Classrooms," "Applying Hands-On STEM Skills in the Classroom" and Communication Strategies: How to Use Them to the Educator’s Advantage."

See the complete list of workshops here.

See Concordia's information guide below.

REGISTRATION

$75 per day includes lunch, coffee & SCECHs

DAILY AGENDA

8 a.m. Check in/coffee

8:30 a.m. Workshop begins

12 p.m. Lunch

3:45 p.m. Adjourn

LOCATION



Concordia University Ann Arbor

4090 Geddes Road

Ann Arbor, MI 48105



DIRECTIONS



Concordia University Ann Arbor is in the vibrant college town of Ann Arbor, MI at 4090

Geddes Road. Located near major Michigan highways and the DTW Airport, it

is easy to get to campus from any direction.

From the North: Take U.S. 23 South. Geddes Road is Exit 39. CUAA is west of U.S. 23 and on the south side of Geddes Road.

From the East: Take I-94 or M-14 west to U.S. 23. Exit north onto U.S. 23 from I-94, or south onto U.S. 23 from M-14. Geddes Road is Exit 39. CUAA is west of U.S. 23 and on the south side of Geddes Road.

From the South: Take U.S. 23 North. Geddes Road is Exit 39. CUAA is west of U.S. 23 and on the south side of Geddes Road.

From the West: Take I-94 or M-14 east to U.S. 23. Exit north onto U.S. 23 from I-94, or south onto U.S. 23 from M-14. Geddes Road is Exit 39. CUAA is west of U.S. 23 and on the south side of Geddes Road.



PARKING



CUAA will provide free parking in campus lots. Check its parking map.



ACCOMMODATIONS

Ann Arbor offers many hotels. We recommend: Ann Arbor Regent Hotel and Suites at 2455 Carpenter Road, Ann Arbor.

To reserve, call: 734-973-6100

The rate when you mention Concordia University Ann Arbor Summer Institute Workshops is $107 per night. The Ann Arbor Regent will offer free shuttle service to and from CUAA during the Summer Institute.

Lutheran teachers are eligible this year for a $25 scholarship per workshop. To apply, enter the code “LUTHED” during registration.

Register at www.cuaa.edu/soeinstitute.

For additional questions or details, contact Julie Edler at Julie.Edler@cuaa.edu or 734-995-7459.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.