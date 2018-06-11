Ride your bike to Ann Arbor Summer Festival and get free tune-up on Tuesdays

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor Summer Festival is in full swing, and on Tuesday evenings between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., cyclists will enjoy a free tune-up for riding to the event.

As the festival tries to reduce its carbon footprint with its new Festival Footprint Initiative, it is offering free Bike Night tune-ups by the experienced staff from Ann Arbor's Wheels in Motion.

Find them at Top of the Park's Bike Night mobile stand.



Ann Arbor Summer Festival's opening night on June 8, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

A2SF runs through July 1 and features live performances, kids' activities, food vendors, a beer garden and more six nights a week at Top of the Park at University of Michigan's Ingalls Mall starting at 5 p.m.

For more updates and a full schedule of events, visit www.a2sf.org.

