Ring of Steel Action Theatre and Stunt Troupe to have free Winter Open House Jan. 13

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Jan. 13, Ring of Steel Action Theatre & Stunt Troupe will host a free winter open house for anyone interested in unleashing their inner musketeer, pirate or monster hunter.

The open house will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. On top of learning some cool combat moves and sweet theatrical swordplay, there will be food as well as entertainment.

Established in 1989, Ring of Steel is Ann Arbor’s theatrical combat organization dedicated to educating people about stunt and theatrical work. It regularly hosts workshops on various types of stage combat, such as hand-to-hand, rapier skills, swordplay, stage pistols and other forms of fight choreography. Aside from exciting workshops, Ring of Steel also hosts a summer stunt camp for kids and teens as well as Jedi Academy.

Ring of Steel Action Theatre & Stunt Troupe is located at 3907 Varsity Drive.

