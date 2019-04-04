Road closures to know about ahead of this busy weekend in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - What do you get when you have FoolMoon, Hash Bash, Big House 5K and FestiFools all in one weekend?

You get crowds of enthusiastic people and road closures.

According to the city, the following roads will be affected during this bustling weekend:

Friday, April 5

Noon to midnight, the following street will be closed for FoolMoon:

Detroit Street from Catherine to Fifth Avenue

Saturday, April 6

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the following street will be closed for the Monroe Street Fair:

Monroe Street between Tappan and State Street

Sunday, April 7

5:30 to 10:30 a.m., the following streets will be closed for the Trail to the Victors 5K:

State Street from near the Stadium Bridge to North University

Monroe Street from State to Tappan

Tappan from Monroe Street to South University

South University from State to East University

East University from South University to Fletcher

North University from State Street to the Bus Shelters

Fletcher Street from North University to East Washington Street

East Washington Street from Fletcher to Thayer

Thayer from East Washington to North University

Madison from State to Division

Division from Madison to Hoover

Hoover from State Street to Greene and Keech (finish inside the Big House)

Sunday, April 7

2 to 6 p.m., the following streets will be closed for the FestiFools street parade:

South Main St. from William to Washington

Liberty from South Ashley to South Fourth Ave

