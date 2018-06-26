Rolling Sculpture Car Show back in downtown Ann Arbor July 13

ANN ARBOR - Rev up your engines and get ready for the car enthusiast event of the summer.

The 24th annual Rolling Sculpture Car Show, presented by the Main Street Area Association and Bill Crispin Chevrolet, returns on Friday, July 13, from 2 to 10 p.m.

Spectators will enjoy more than 300 classic, antique and concept cars in the heart of downtown, which spans Main, Liberty and Washington streets.

The event is free and open to the public.

On E. Liberty between Fourth and Fifth streets, a special display area will feature the Detroit Area Corvair Club.

Children can join in on the fun on E. Liberty, where the Ann Arbor District Library will be hosting activities for the whole family.

Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. at the corner of Main and Liberty.

Public parking will be available at all downtown lots and structures.

