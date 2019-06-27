Rolling Sculpture Car Show to celebrate 25 years in downtown Ann Arbor July 12

ANN ARBOR - See scores of beautiful classic cars take over Main, Liberty and Washington streets on Friday, July 12, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the 25th annual Rolling Sculpture Car Show.

Presented by the Main Street Area Association and Bill Crispin Chevrolet, the show features more than 300 antique, classic and exotic cars in the heart of downtown.

How it works

All cars are welcome to exhibit at the event.

Exhibitors must pre-register their vehicles for a fee of $20.

A special Porsche display area will be featured on E. Library between Fourth and Fifth. The Ann Arbor District Library will be hosting a family activities booth on E. Liberty.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking will be available in surface lots and structures in the area. For parking options, visit www.a2dda.org.

Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. at the corner of Main and Liberty.

On July 9, the Ann Arbor District Library will be holding an event at its downtown branch called Russell Doré on "America's Classiest Cars" in conjunction with the car show.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.