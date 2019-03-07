Run for a good cause at Shamrocks and Shenanigans 5K, Kids' Dash in Ann Arbor Sunday

ANN ARBOR - Get ready for some seriously green fun Sunday morning with the annual Shamrocks & Shenanigans 5K Run/Walk & Kids' 1K Dash downtown.

Entrants will receive a custom race shirts and all 5K finishers will receive a custom medal. Kids participating in the dash will receive a custom shirt, festive medal and ice cream after the race.

According to the event's Facebook page, "Race proceeds benefit Save A Heart, an organization that raises funds to benefit patients and their families who come to the Michigan Congenital Heart Center at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Highly experienced cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, intensive care specialists, nurses, social workers, anesthesiologists and radiologists provide comprehensive care for infants, children and young adults with congenital heart disease."

Credit: Robert Bowden Photography

Race details

The run starts and finishes at Conor O'Neill's. Enjoy a post-race party at the pub.

1K start: 9:45 a.m.

5K start: 10:15 a.m.

Register online through noon on Friday. Late registration will also be on-site at Conor O'Neill's on Saturday during packet pickup.

Find more information at runshamrocks.com.

