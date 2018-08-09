Run the Superhero 5K for a good cause at Ann Arbor's Gallup Park Saturday

ANN ARBOR - Lace up your running shoes, fix your capes and get ready to help raise funds for medical research.

Saturday's run is in honor of a local 6-year-old named Noelle who has a rare genetic disorder called BPAN. It has no cure, and Noelle is one of only 100 children who have been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease worldwide.

Noelle's parents noticed something was different when she wasn't reaching her developmental milestones early on. After performing a series of tests, including genetic testing, doctors diagnosed her with the devastating disorder.

Credit: Noelle's BPAN Superheroes



Learn more about Elle's story here.

Join Noelle's BPAN Superheroes to raise funds for the kids living with the disorder and awareness for the rare disease.

How it works:

Visit the event's website

Click "Register Now"

Select "Team Runner" or "Virtual 5K"

Complete participant information

Select "Join a Team" and "Noelle's BPAN Superheroes"

Input coupon code 18NBIA at checkout to save $5 and ensure that a portion of your registration fee is donated to NBIA Disorders Association.

All funds raised benefit the NBIA Disorders Association.

Packet Pick-up

When: 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday

Where: Running Fit, 3010 Washtenaw Ave., #105

More info: Cuff colors are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers highly recommend you collect your packet at pickup.

Schedule:

8 a.m. - Registration opens (and the fun begins)

9 a.m. - Individual runners and team runners set out

11 a.m. Event comes to an end

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.