Save A Heart Masquerade benefit to raise funds for congenital heart research

ANN ARBOR - The C.S. Mott Children's Hospital Congenital Heart Center will host its annual Save A Heart event to raise money for research and families impacted by life-threatening heart conditions.

This year's event, titled Save A Heart Masquerade, will take place Saturday, Feb. 9, at the University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex, Building 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

$75 in advance.

$90 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased at www.umsaveaheart.org.

Guests can expect a sampling of strolling appetizers from some of the best local restaurants, as well as a global selection of wines.

Presenting sponsors for this year's event include Conor O'Neill's Traditional Irish Pub, Plum Market and Running Fit.

About Save A Heart

Save A Heart was created to raise funds for congenital heart patients and their families at Mott to help with travel expenses and lodging, as well as to help advance congenital heart research. The Save A Heart Masquerade is a strolling event with culinary delights provided by local restaurants and caterers along with premium wines and craft beers. For more information, contact Barb Brown at umchc-events@med.umich.edu.

