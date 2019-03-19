Science on Screen brings film about addiction, bipolar disorder to Michigan Theater April 30

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan Depression and Addiction centers have joined forces to screen "Andy Irons: Kissed by God," a documentary about the downfall of the late world champion surfer who battled with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction at the Michigan Theater on April 30.

The documentary tells Irons' story for the first time and debunks myths associated with both diseases.

The Addiction Center, housed in the Department of Psychiatry, and the Heinz C. Prechter Bipolar Research Program will be hosting a panel discussion following the screening.

This event is part of the Science on Screen Program of the Coolidge Corner Theater, with major support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health.

