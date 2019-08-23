Seasonal gin Taste & Tell coming to Ann Arbor Distilling Company Sept. 18

ANN ARBOR - Is it just us, or has gin made a major comeback?



The Ann Arbor Distilling Company has made its mark in town with its seasonal gins inspired by the local landscape. Its spring, summer, fall and winter gins go far beyond the classic juniper flavor, infusing flavors like natural spruce in wintertime and honeysuckle in the summer.

Flavor and fragrance expect Michelle Krell Kydd is combining forces with A2DC for a one-of-a-kind Taste & Tell event to explore what goes into crafting artisanal gins.

The event will take place at the distillery on 220 Felch Street from 7 to 9 p.m. Guests must be 21 and older to attend.

For those who wish to taste, there will be an optional tasting flight of four gins for a nominal fee.

About Taste & Tell

Taste & Tell is a delectable series of programming led by flavor and fragrance expert Michelle Krell Kydd, who blogs at Glass Petal Smoke and runs the Smell & Tell series of programming at the Ann Arbor District Library (AADL). Taste & Tell events that take place at local eating and drinking establishments are sponsored by AADL. Edutainment never tasted so good.

