Sections of downtown streets to close all day Friday for Rolling Sculpture Car Show

ANN ARBOR - The 25th annual Rolling Sculpture Car Show is rolling into town on Friday and with it comes street closures in the heart of downtown.

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. until midnight:

S. Main (from Huron to William)

Liberty (from S. Ashley to Fifth Ave.)

Washington (from S. Ashley to Division)

Here is a map posted on the University of Michigan's Division of Public Safety and Security's Facebook page:

More than 300 cars will be on display for spectators. The free event runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Read: Rolling Sculpture Car Show to celebrate 25 years in downtown Ann Arbor July 12

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.