See 100 mini trees at Ann Arbor's Matthaei Botanical Gardens this weekend

ANN ARBOR - When I was a kid, I was obsessed with bonsai trees.

Turns out, there's a whole society here dedicated to the art form that was created in Japan more than 1,000 years ago, and every year for almost a half century it's been putting on the Ann Arbor Bonsai Society Show & Sale at Matthaei Botanical Gardens.

Not only will 100 different bonsai trees be on display, but there will be a kids' bonsai class and trees will be for sale for you to take home and marvel for years to come at their tiny size.

Credit: Ann Arbor Bonsai Society

What to expect:

Times: Saturday 10 a.m. through Sunday 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $3 payable at the door (Children 12 and under are free)

Kids' bonsai class (Sunday at 10 a.m.)

Raffles, demos, vendors selling trees, pots, tools and more!

To reserve a space for the kids' class on Sunday, call the Flower Market at 734-269-2660 to register. The cost is $25 per child.

Credit: Ann Arbor Bonsai Society

For more information, visit annarborbonsaisociety.org.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 N. Dixboro Rd.

