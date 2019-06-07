See firetrucks, police gear up close at annual Public Safety Open House in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - First responder enthusiasts, take note.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the city of Ann Arbor Police and Fire departments are holding their annual Public Safety Open House between Ann and Huron streets.

The family-friendly event will feature:

Police cars and motorcycles

A K-9 unit member

A SWAT team

A live fire demonstration (scheduled for noon)

People of all ages are invited to learn about the city's Fire and Police departments and speak to first responders.

Credit: City of Ann Arbor

