See firetrucks, police gear up close at annual Public Safety Open House in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - First responder enthusiasts, take note.
On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the city of Ann Arbor Police and Fire departments are holding their annual Public Safety Open House between Ann and Huron streets.
The family-friendly event will feature:
- Police cars and motorcycles
- A K-9 unit member
- A SWAT team
- A live fire demonstration (scheduled for noon)
People of all ages are invited to learn about the city's Fire and Police departments and speak to first responders.
