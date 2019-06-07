Events

See firetrucks, police gear up close at annual Public Safety Open House in Ann Arbor

By Meredith Bruckner - Community News Producer

Credit: City of Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - First responder enthusiasts, take note.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the city of Ann Arbor Police and Fire departments are holding their annual Public Safety Open House between Ann and Huron streets. 

The family-friendly event will feature:

  • Police cars and motorcycles 
  • A K-9 unit member 
  • A SWAT team
  • A live fire demonstration (scheduled for noon)

People of all ages are invited to learn about the city's Fire and Police departments and speak to first responders. 

Credit: City of Ann Arbor

