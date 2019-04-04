See Michigan football in action at two open practices this month

Fans look on during an open practice at Michigan Stadium on Aug. 26, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Do you need a Wolverine football fix after this long winter? If you answered yes, you'll be glad to know the team is holding open practices on April 6 and 13 at Michigan Stadium.

Both practices are free and open to the public.

Saturday, April 6 - Open Practice

Gates Open: 1:30 p.m.

Start Time: 2:15 p.m.



Gates 1, 2 and 10 will open at 1:30 p.m. for the non-contact, helmets-only practice that will start around 2:15 p.m. Fans can sit on the east side of the stadium from Section 7 through Section 39 during practice. Lower concourse restrooms, concession stands and M-Den locations will be open on the east side of the stadium. Players and coaches will not be available for autographs.

Saturday, April 13 - Spring Game by PNC Bank

Gates Open: 4 p.m.

Start Time: 5 p.m.



The gates to Michigan Stadium will open at 4 p.m., with the Wolverines taking the field at 5 p.m. to begin warmups and drills. Michigan will conduct individual and team drills with a controlled scrimmage during a portion of practice.

These are two of the 15 practices allowed under NCAA rules to all college football programs across the country. In the case of inclement weather, the practices are subject to change or cancellation.

Note: Check ahead of time which items are prohibited at Michigan Stadium. No bags are allowed and visitors are subject to a search.

Parking will be free and open to the public in the U-M-owned lots surrounding the stadium. For guests with mobility issues, accessible parking will be available in Lot SC-6.

Fans can also park free at the Pioneer High School lot on April 6. On April 13, the Pioneer lot will be open with limited parking for a fee of $30 per car (no RVs). On both days, the lot will open at noon.

Become a member of the Kids Go Blue Club or sign up for the Michigan Insider to receive updates ahead of the events. Kids Go Blue Club members will receive an email and will enjoy exclusive members-only access to contests and events for the Spring Game, including a chance to win a meet and greet with the players, club level access and taking part in a pre-practice tailgate.

