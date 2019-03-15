See orchids in bloom at Matthaei Botanical Gardens this weekend

ANN ARBOR - Do you love orchids? You won't want to miss this popular annual event at the beautiful Matthaei Botanical Gardens, which showcases numerous varieties and best practices for growers.

The event is free and open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This year's program includes:

Orchid displays

Orchid raffle

Presentations and demos on orchid-growing

Orchid vendors

Photo: Pexels

Learn more about the Ann Arbor Orchid Society.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 N. Dixboro Road, Ann Arbor.



