See the city of Ann Arbor's Veterans Day events and specials

ANN ARBOR - Veterans Day falls on Sunday, Nov. 11, this year and on Nov. 12 city municipal offices, including Larcom City Hall's customer service center and the 15th Judicial District Court, will be closed to observe the public holiday.

Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation will be honoring military veterans with events at four locations Sunday, including:

Free swimming at Mack Indoor Pool

Military veterans will enjoy a free day to swim during lap swim time from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open swim from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The pool is located inside Ann Arbor Open School at 715 Brooks St.

Free ice skating at the city's two ice rinks

Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena at 2150 Jackson Ave. and Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena at 2751 Packard Road will be offering free skate rental and ice skating for military veterans.

Enjoy open skate at Vets Park from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and at Buhr Park from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Free golfing at Huron Hills Golf Course

Military veterans can play nine or 18 holes for free at Huron Hills Golf Course, 3465 E. Huron River Drive. Power cart rental for nine holes costs $5 or $10 for 18 holes.

