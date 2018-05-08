See which Ann Arbor schools are participating in Bike to School Day

Photo: The National Center for Safe Routes to School

ANN ARBOR - Bike to School Day is Wednesday and 12 Ann Arbor area schools will be participating.

The annual National Bike to School Day began in 2012 to encourage kids to safely bike or walk to school and promote regular physical activity. May is the League of American Bicyclists' National Bike Month.

The event is a spinoff of the popular Walk to School Day, which is widely observed across the world every October.

According to The National Center for Safe Routes to School's website:

"There’s a feeling of joy and independence — a sense of adventure — that doesn’t fade. When walking or biking, parents and children get to appreciate things they don’t notice while driving — listening to the sounds of the neighborhood, seeing friends and neighbors and feeling connected with their community."

Participating Ann Arbor schools:

Ann Arbor Open at Mack School

Bach Elementary School

Clague Middle School

Dicken Elementary School

Eberwhite School

Hebrew Day School of Ann Arbor

Martin Luther King Elementary School

Northside Elementary School

Pattengill School

Tappan Middle School

Uriah H. Lawton School

Wines Elementary School

Learn more about the initiative by visiting www.walkbiketoschool.org.

