See which roads will be closed during Probility Ann Arbor Marathon Sunday

ANN ARBOR - Spring is officially here and so is marathon season.
The annual Probility Ann Arbor marathon will take place on Sunday and will shut down streets throughout the city from 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
If you plan to drive in the downtown area during these hours Sunday, take note of the following closures:
- Hill from Brown to State
- Fifth from Hill to Madison (closed until 3 p.m.)
- Brown from Hoover to Hill
- South Division from Hoover to Hill
- Hoover from Brown to Division
- State to South University
- South University to East University
- East University to North University
- North University to Observatory
- Observatory to Geddes
- Geddes to Huron Parkway
- Huron Parkway to Dixboro Road
- Dixboro Road to Gallup Park
- Fuller Road to Fuller Court
- Huron Parkway from Fuller Road to Geddes
- Fuller Court between Gallup Park and E. Medical Center Drive
- Washington Heights between E. Medical Center Drive and Observatory
On the day of the run, a full marathon, half-marathon, 10K, and 5K will take place. All races will start and finish at 5th and Hill outside Elbel Field, near Michigan Stadium.
The course will wind through downtown, city parks, including Gallup Park, and parts of the University of Michigan campus, including the Nichols Arboretum.
For more information, visit epicraces.com/events/marathon.
