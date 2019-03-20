See which roads will be closed during Probility Ann Arbor Marathon Sunday

ANN ARBOR - Spring is officially here and so is marathon season.

The annual Probility Ann Arbor marathon will take place on Sunday and will shut down streets throughout the city from 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

If you plan to drive in the downtown area during these hours Sunday, take note of the following closures:

Hill from Brown to State

Fifth from Hill to Madison (closed until 3 p.m.)

Brown from Hoover to Hill

South Division from Hoover to Hill

Hoover from Brown to Division

State to South University

South University to East University

East University to North University

North University to Observatory

Observatory to Geddes

Geddes to Huron Parkway

Huron Parkway to Dixboro Road

Dixboro Road to Gallup Park

Fuller Road to Fuller Court

Huron Parkway from Fuller Road to Geddes

Fuller Court between Gallup Park and E. Medical Center Drive

Washington Heights between E. Medical Center Drive and Observatory

Probility Ann Arbor Marathon on May 20, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

On the day of the run, a full marathon, half-marathon, 10K, and 5K will take place. All races will start and finish at 5th and Hill outside Elbel Field, near Michigan Stadium.

The course will wind through downtown, city parks, including Gallup Park, and parts of the University of Michigan campus, including the Nichols Arboretum.

For more information, visit epicraces.com/events/marathon.

