See world-famous chalk artist David Zinn in action in Ann Arbor on June 23

ANN ARBOR - David Zinn is famous for his little creatures that appear in between sidewalk cracks and on unsuspecting walls and steps around Ann Arbor.

His 3D, lifelike street drawings have been featured in cities and publications around the world, and on Sunday, June 23, members of the public are invited to see Zinn in action at Nicola's Books at 2513 Jackson Ave. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Appearances may include Zinn's various recurring characters, including his green monster, Sluggo, and Philomena the flying pig.

"I try not to ever promise to draw Sluggo for money because he might not want to show up that day," Zinn told A4 last October. "The fact that he and the flying pig show up at all is kind of a mystery."

The rain date for the event is July 14 at 1 p.m.

