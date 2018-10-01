See world-renowned Indian dance, music, theater performances this weekend in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - This weekend is the culmination of the monthlong Rasa Festival, which celebrates the Indian arts through collaboration with the local community.

On Friday and Saturday at Washtenaw Community College's Towsley Auditorium (4800 E. Huron River Drive), attendees can expect to see riveting music, dance and theatrical performances by artists from the U.S. and India.

Here's the full schedule of events:

Friday: 7 to 9 p.m.

Kathak classical Indian dance, by Anurekha Ghosh, Kolkata, India

A Taste of Tagore: Theatrical performance by MILITS, Ann Arbor

Invoking Devi: Odissi classical Indian dance, by Kritika Rajan, Washington, D.C.

Hindustani Classical Music: Pankaj Mishra (sarangi, India), Pooja Goswami Pavan (vocal, Minnesota) and Abhishek Basu (tabla, India)

Saturday: 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets:

$25 general admission for each day

$40 general admission for both days

$15 students and seniors (above 60) each day; $25 for both days

$10 for student groups of 10 or more

Buy tickets for Friday night.

Buy tickets for Saturday night.

About Rasa Festival

Rasa Festival is produced by Akshara, a multicultural, multiarts organization, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but with a global reach. Akshara strives to create artistic excellence in all its programming, while remaining strongly established in the community. We believe that positive engagement through the arts, sharing and appreciating the cultural contexts for the arts, and nurturing respect and inclusion help us to make meaningful connections through our humanity.

