Shelter Association of Washtenaw County hosting annual Almost Home benefit May 13

ANN ARBOR - The Shelter Association of Washtenaw County is celebrating 35 years helping adults experiencing homelessness in Washtenaw County find housing solutions.

SAWC is hosting its annual fundraiser Almost Home on May 13 at Barton Hills Country Club. Guests who golf are invited to a 9-hole scramble golf outing at 2:30 p.m. The putting green will open at 2 p.m. For non-golfers, the Almost Home reception and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m.

The benefit features a dinner and a silent auction with a brief program starting at 7:30 p.m.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is the keynote speaker for the event.

"This event recognizes community advocates, donors and partners who have made this work possible. It is our signature fundraiser that provides necessary funds in order to continue our vital work of ending homelessness, one person at a time." - Shelter Association of Washtenaw County

"Homelessness in Washtenaw County looks significantly different today than it did 36 years ago and where we are now is the product of decades of thoughtful work," Shelter Association Executive Director Daniel Kelly said in a statement.

"Almost Home is our opportunity to get the community excited about our future while appreciating our past. We have a lot of work ahead of us to meet the changing needs of our clients. We see a rise in older adults experiencing homelessness, more folks with disabilities and an escalating affordable housing crisis. These are tough challenges, but with the support of the community they can be overcome."

Kelly said that services at the Delonis Center in downtown Ann Arbor aren't limited to 90 days because SAWC recognizes the time it can take to permanently house a client.

"You don’t see a lot of people pushing around shopping carts in Ann Arbor because we provide storage services that relieve the stress of carrying your belongings on your back," Kelly said. "Someone experiencing a housing crisis in our community will likely work with a collection of well-coordinated services and agencies to care for them holistically."

