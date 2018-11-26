Shop for a difference: Ann Arbor fair trade retailer holds benefit series for local nonprofits

ANN ARBOR - Want to make an impact with your holiday shopping right here in the Ann Arbor area?

Ten Thousand Villages is hosting a Community Shopping Benefit now through Dec. 7 in partnership with local nonprofits.

A nonprofit itself, Ten Thousand Villages sells handmade, fair-trade products from artisans around the world, benefiting the lives of the artists and their families.

“This collaborative effort provides customers the opportunity to double the impact of their holiday shopping by supporting the talents of disadvantaged artisans around the world, and by donating to programs that fill an important need in the local community,” store manager Cathy Marks said in a statement.

Participating organizations include:

The Women’s Center of Southeastern Michigan

The Breakfast at Saint Andrew’s

Dawn Farm National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Washtenaw County

SafeHouse Center

Leslie Science & Nature Center

Diuble Family Vision

Help for African Communities

Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels

Michigan Abolitionist Project (MAP)

International Samaritan

Humane Society of Huron Valley

Church of the Good Shepherd

Shelter Association of Washtenaw County

Now through Dec. 7, customers are welcome to name the participating nonprofit they would like to support at check out, and 15 percent of the proceeds from their purchase will be donated to that organization.



About Ten Thousand Villages

Ten Thousand Villages is a non-profit, fair trade retailer with more than 87 stores in North America. All products sold at Ten Thousand Villages are fairly traded, a system that offers artisans a fair living wage for their work. Each purchase provides income for skilled artisans and their communities in Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Asia. Ten Thousand Villages serves as a leader in the fair-trade movement and has done so for over seventy years. The local Ann Arbor store on 303 S. Main Street, is celebrating more than 14 years of providing fair trade products to the community.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.