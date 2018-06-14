Short film 'Reign of Judges' to premiere at the Michigan Theater on June 27 for one night only

ANN ARBOR - The short film "Reign of Judges: Title of Liberty" -- the first Book of Mormon war epic -- will premiere for one night only at the Michigan Theater on Wednesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. If you haven't heard of this movie, it broke Kickstarter records by being the third all-time highest funded short film in 2017, among other achievements, and has now sold over 6,000 tickets worldwide. For a short film, especially, you could say that it is truly impressive.

"Reign of Judges: Title of Liberty" is the first major feature film to bring this story to the big screen. In the pre-Columbian New World of 73 BC, a humble soldier named Moroni rises unexpectedly as the protector of a young republic. As Chief Captain of a war-weary nation, he defends his country with revolutionary prowess, but his greatest struggle will be uniting a beleaguered people. The film stars actors Ben Cross ("Star Trek"), Eugene Brave Rock ("Wonder Woman"), Karina Lombard ("Legends of The Fall") and Darin Southam ("127 Hours"), who also directed the film.

Feature film hair stylist and owner of Warpaint Salon, Clifton Chippewa (also a local Michiganian), in conjunction with the Michigan Theater, is excited to host the event, which will include the film itself, behind-the-scenes footage and a discussion of the film with Southam and Brave Rock, followed by Q&A with filmgoers. The total runtime is expected to be one hour, with an added bonus for ticket holders that will include being entered to win dinner with the producers (and guest) that same evening.

Tickets are $12 or $10 each for groups of 10 or more. They may be purchased online at ReignTickets.com.

