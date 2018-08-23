Singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires to perform at The Ark on Sept. 8

ANN ARBOR - In support of her recently released fifth album, "To The Sunset," the critically acclaimed singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires will perform at The Ark on Sept. 8. "To The Sunset" represents an adventurous move with an edgier sound and attitude for Shires, with its compelling collection of narratives often told from a female perspective.

The themes range from grappling with self-esteem to mental illness and addiction, as well as the power of a changed perspective with a dash of Shires' signature wit. She has a penchant for delivering stories in ways that are intelligent and poetic yet thoughtful and warm, approaching the subjects in her songs with a fearless honesty. "To The Sunset" represents an extension of artistic growth for Shires, as she continues to grow and challenge herself as an artist and songwriter.

“It’s all rock & roll -- no golf!” is how Shires describes "To The Sunset." She’s borrowed a lyric from the effervescent track “Break Out the Champagne,” one of 10 deftly crafted songs that comprise her powerful new recording. The Texas-born road warrior, new mom and recently minted MFA in creative writing has mined a range of musical influences to reveal an Amanda Shires many didn’t know existed. “Isn’t it refreshing?” Shires asks. Indeed. Distorted electric guitars, effects pedals, swirling keys and synths, and rockin’ rhythms certainly suit Shires’ visceral songcraft and lilting soprano.

Shires is renowned for her carefully crafted, evocative songs. Her influences include Leonard Cohen and John Prine, the latter a mentor. Shires says she also uses songwriting as a way to "get through my own emotional stuff, which is cheaper than a therapist."

The performance at The Ark begins at 8 p.m. on Sept. 8 with Kentucky-born songwriter Leah Blevins as a special guest. Tickets are $25 and available online here.

