Skyline High School Theatre to present award-winning 'Noises Off' March 15-17 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Skyline High School will present Michael Frayn's Tony Award-winning play "Noises Off" from March 15 through 17.

"Noises Off" is a hilarious work that follows an unfortunate troupe of English touring actors as they attempt to tackle the lousy comedy "Nothing On." Everything goes wrong on and off stage, but the show must go on. From missed cues to door slamming and romantic intrigue, this side-splitting play is guaranteed to make you laugh as the cast members gradually lose their sanity.

"This play-within-a-play captures a touring theater troupe’s production of 'Nothing On' in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run," director Anne Marie Roberts said in a statement. "Frayne gives us a window into the inner workings of theater behind the scenes, progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members in the final performance. Brimming with slapstick comedy, 'Noises Off' is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and -- of course -- flying sardines!"

"'Noises Off' is a perfect comedy," Jalen Steudle, who plays the brash director of the play within the play said in a statement. "It really highlights everything beautiful and joyful about theater, and all the craziness that goes on behind the scenes. The play really makes you feel like you are part of the production."

New York Times critic Frank Rich called it the funniest play written in his lifetime. "If you enjoy a good laugh, this production is definitely for you," added Roberts.

Show times

March 15 and 16: 7:30 p.m.

March 17: 2:30 p.m.

Tickets

$10 general admission

$8 students, seniors and Ann Arbor Public Schools staff

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Skyline High School is located at 2552 N. Maple Rd.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.