Skyline High School to present musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone Nov. 3-11

ANN ARBOR - Get ready for some fun when The Drowsy Chaperone comes to the Skyline High School Theatre from Nov. 3-11.

The Tony Award-winning "screwball musical within a comedy" is set in the 1920s and tells the story of a Broadway starlet who must choose between her true love and stage career.

"The play starts with The Man in the Chair coming in and playing a musical soundtrack," director Anne Marie Roberts said in a statement. "He speaks directly to the audience as he's playing his cast recording of 'The Drowsy Chaperone,' his favorite show, and the play happens in front of the audience in his living room."

During Prohibition, "drowsy" was a euphemism for "tipsy."

The cast features a slew of hilarious musical characters, including a ditzy chorine, a Latin lover, the starlet's debonair groom, gangsters posing as pastry chefs and more.

Junior Claire de Vries, 16, plays the wannabe starlet Kitty.

"(The directors and choreographer) are so creative and have been amazing in helping us create a really fun and entertaining production with terrific song and dance numbers," de Vries said in a statement. "The result is a show with lots of silliness but also lovely story about the power of art to lift our spirits during difficult times – a perfect message for today."

"This play is a wonderful showcase for our tremendous talent at Skyline," added Roberts. "We encourage friends, families and neighbors to support them by coming out to see the show. Ticket sales ensure we can provide our students with these great opportunities to showcase their incredible skills."

Show times:

Nov. 3, 9 and 10: 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4, 11: 2:30 p.m.

Ticket prices:

General admission: $15

VIP: $20

Students, seniors and AAPS staff with valid ID): $10

Buy tickets here.

Skyline High School is located at 2552 N. Maple Rd.



