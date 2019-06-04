Smash, destroy everyday objects at new Ann Arbor Summer Festival installation

New Zealand-based artist Kate McIntosh will be bringing her interactive popup experience Worktable to Ann Arbor Summer Festival.

From June 18 through July 7, the workshop will be taking place at 115 W. Liberty and members of the public are invited to break everyday objects apart.

How it works

According to a press release:

"Worktable invites visitors on a personal exploration of destruction and renewal. Participants arrive, select an object, and enter a series of rooms. Once inside, they receive instructions, equipment, and safety goggles so you can get to work. It’s up to participants to decide how things come apart, and how they fall together. McIntosh provides the hammer, and you do the rest."

The popup is presented in partnership with the Ann Arbor Art Center.

Hours:

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday

Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Free of charge (donations accepted)

Photo credit: Kate McIntosh

About the Ann Arbor Summer Festival

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is an exhilarating celebration of performing arts, outdoor entertainment and community spirit. An annual international arts gathering in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the three-week festival offers two concurrent programs—one indoor and one outdoor—at various venues and spaces across the University of Michigan campus and in downtown Ann Arbor. Each season features a progressive mix of over 175 events showcasing local, national and international artists and a diverse audience of more than 80,000 people.



The indoor Mainstage series includes ticketed performances of world-class music, contemporary circus, dance, family entertainment, public radio shows and comedy. The outdoor program, Top of the Park, is held along a beautiful campus green and offers admission-free concerts, Movies by Moonlight, open-air street spectacle, culinary treats and unique family attractions.



The Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s admission-free series located at Top of the Park runs nightly from June 14 – July 7, 2019 (dark on Mondays).

For more information, visit a2sf.org.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.