Spice up your Saturday with salsa lessons, live music at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

ANN ARBOR - Who doesn't love a little salsa dancing?

Combine that with live music and fast-paced performances at Ann Arbor Summer Festival's Top of the Park, and you've got yourself the perfect night out.

The free event kicks off with a beginner salsa lesson by Dance Revolution. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate.

Schedule of events:

8 p.m. - Beginner salsa lesson followed by bachata performance

8:30 p.m. - Dancing to live music by Los Gatos

10 p.m. - Salsa lesson

10:15 p.m. - Dancing to live music by Orquesta Tradicion

Credit: Dance Revolution

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

For more infromation about Ann Arbor Summer Festival, visit a2sf.org.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.