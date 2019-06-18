Spice up your Saturday with salsa lessons, live music at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

ANN ARBOR - Who doesn't love a little salsa dancing?
Combine that with live music and fast-paced performances at Ann Arbor Summer Festival's Top of the Park, and you've got yourself the perfect night out.
The free event kicks off with a beginner salsa lesson by Dance Revolution. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate.
Schedule of events:
- 8 p.m. - Beginner salsa lesson followed by bachata performance
- 8:30 p.m. - Dancing to live music by Los Gatos
- 10 p.m. - Salsa lesson
- 10:15 p.m. - Dancing to live music by Orquesta Tradicion
For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
For more infromation about Ann Arbor Summer Festival, visit a2sf.org.
