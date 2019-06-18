Events

Spice up your Saturday with salsa lessons, live music at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

By Meredith Bruckner - Community News Producer

Credit: Dance Revolution

ANN ARBOR - Who doesn't love a little salsa dancing? 

Combine that with live music and fast-paced performances at Ann Arbor Summer Festival's Top of the Park, and you've got yourself the perfect night out.

The free event kicks off with a beginner salsa lesson by Dance Revolution. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate.

Schedule of events:

  • 8 p.m. - Beginner salsa lesson followed by bachata performance
  • 8:30 p.m. - Dancing to live music by Los Gatos
  • 10 p.m. - Salsa lesson 
  • 10:15 p.m. - Dancing to live music by Orquesta Tradicion

Credit: Dance Revolution

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

For more infromation about Ann Arbor Summer Festival, visit a2sf.org.

